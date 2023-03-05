Actress Jodie Turner-Smith fears 'zombie apocalypse' is coming

Jodie Turner-Smith fears zombie apocalypse is coming

British actress and model Jodie Turner-Smith is convinced a zombie apocalypse is approaching.

The 36-year-old actress has an “irrational fear” of the undead and hopes that the skills she will learn over the course of her acting career will come in handy when the day arrives.

Speaking to Total Film she said:

“I have an irrational fear of zombies. I think that the zombie apocalypse is coming, so I like to cultivate skills that will prepare me for the zombie apocalypse.

“So far, I’ve only learned to shoot guns.

“You’ve got to be able to do head shots and you’ve got to double tap.”

“I don’t think knowing how to stand on a mark is going to help me that much.”

The ‘Queen + Slim’ actress made her feature film debut in The Neon Demon and has since acted in Queen & Slim, After Yang, and White Noise. She's also known for her television roles in the TNT series The Last Ship, and the Syfy series Nightflyers.

Smith last worked on The Independent, a 2022 American political film directed by Amy Rice and written by Evan Parter. She starred alongside Brian Cox, Luke Kirby, Stephen Lang, Ann Dowd, and John Cena. The plot follows a reporter who exposes a conspiracy that could impact the results of an upcoming presidential election. The film was released on streaming by Peacock on November 2, 2022.