Meghan Markle 'could not' wear wedding veil due to 'divorcée' status

Prince Harry is shedding light on the arguments around Meghan Markle’s ‘veil’ as she prepared to become a bride.



Harry and Meghan, who tied the knot in 2018, witnessed outfit reservations from the Palace ahead of the big day.

Recalling one such conversation, the Duke of Sussex reveals: “There had been spirited arguments in the back corridors of the Palace about whether or not Meg could—or should—wear a veil.”

He continued: “Not possible, some said. For a divorcée, a veil was thought to be out of the question. But the powers that be, unexpectedly, showed some flexibility on the subject.”

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in St’ George’s Chapel in May 2018.