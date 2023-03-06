 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry became 'prized target' of 'terrorists' before Meghan Markle wedding

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Prince Harry admits he faced serious threats alongside Meghan Markle as their wedding day approached near.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex revealed he was told by the police that he had become the main target of extremists.

He pens: “In pre-wedding conversations with police we learned that we’d become the prized target for terrorists and extremists. I remembered General Dannatt saying I was a bullet magnet, that anyone standing next to me would be unsafe.

Harry then explains fearing for Meghan Markle’s security.

“Well, I was a bullet magnet again, but standing next to me would be the person I loved most in the world,” he noted.

