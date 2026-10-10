Stay Kids leader Bang Chan takes the wheel ahead of Grand Prix

Bang Chan made a stylish pit stop at Breitling’s F1 pop-up.

Over the weekend, the Stray Kids leader brought K-pop excitement to Singapore’s Formula One festivities.

On Saturday, October 10, he appeared at the Breitling x Aston Martin Aramco Formula One pop-up at Raffles City Shopping Centre.

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton sends Stray Kids fans wild as he shares stage with Felix

His appearance added a dose of idol glamour to a weekend dominated by high-speed racing, luxury watches and motorsport experiences.

For STAYs, Stray Kids’ dedicated fanbase, the 29-year-old singer and rapper’s appearance was another opportunity to celebrate their favourite artist outside his usual musical setting.

The event features a racing simulator, a reaction-speed challenge and a display of racing helmets. The Australian-born artist experienced the simulator, giving fans a glimpse of his driving skills.

Fans were quick to express their excitement online, with reactions celebrating the unexpected combination of K-pop and racing.

“K-pop idol, producer, and now racer?! What CAN’T Bang Chan do?” one fan remarked.

While another enthusiastically commented on his appearance behind the wheel of the simulator.

READ MORE: BLACKPINK Jennie shares sweet message for The Weeknd after reunion

Although a racing simulator is a far cry from the pressure of a real Formula One circuit, the activity provided a playful way for the star to engage with the event’s motorsport theme.

Bang Chan’s appearance came one day after his fellow Stray Kids member Felix previously attracted attention.

He shared the stage with racing legend Lewis Hamilton at an event ahead of the Grand Prix.