 
Showbiz
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor calls failure of 'Bombay Velvet' his 'lowest phase' of career

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor says he couldnt understand anything after Bombay Velvet flopped
Ranbir Kapoor says 'he couldn't understand anything after 'Bombay Velvet' flopped'

Ranbir Kapoor finally opens about his highs and lows that came in his 15 years old career, calls failure of Bombay Velvet his lowest phase of career.

Kapoor revealed: "I am the kind of personality which is balanced. I have never felt very high or very low. My mother, with every film, keeps shaking me and asks 'are you happy? are you sad?' Because I don't express too much. I don't feel that high or low. But I think my lowest was when Bombay Velvet (released). It was a celebrated disaster."

"I couldn't understand anything. I thought accha film flop hogayi. 1 week passed by, and I was getting 100 messages (sorry, we are with you) and till the 2nd week, I was still getting messages. Jab 3rd week mein, I kept getting messages - that's when I started questioning ki kuch bohot bada gadbad hogaya hain. Otherwise, I have not felt it.”

He went on to say: “I am very confident in my art and very confident as an artist. My intention is to be a good actor. Stardom will come if my work is good. So I am not really chasing stardom. Right now, I am chasing good work. I feel I am concentrated in my own direction. Other than that, all the frills will come and go. That's fine. I just hope that I get to work with good filmmakers, good actors and good writers and get good music. That is what I am concerned about."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is looking forward to the release of upcoming rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The film is directed by Pyaar Ka Punchnama director Luv Ranjan, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury during 'Project K' shoot, shares health update

Amitabh Bachchan suffers injury during 'Project K' shoot, shares health update
Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional while watching Rishi Kapoor in 'The Romantics'

Ranbir Kapoor gets emotional while watching Rishi Kapoor in 'The Romantics'
'No one was like you': Farhan Saeed expresses grief over Qavi Khan's demise

'No one was like you': Farhan Saeed expresses grief over Qavi Khan's demise
'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan

'Artist of people for people': Shaan Shahid bids farewell to Qavi Khan
Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

Farah Khan 'chill in bed' with best friend Sania Mirza

Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

Ali Zafar bids adieu to veteran actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

'Your legacy will live forever': Adnan Siddiqui mourns loss of legendary actor Qavi Khan

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video

Kartik Aaryan celebrates 'Holi' with fans in Dallas: See video
End of an era: Renowned actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80

End of an era: Renowned actor Qavi Khan passes away at 80
Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga': Trailer out now

Yami Gautam, Sunny Kaushal's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga': Trailer out now
Allu Arjun enjoys 'funn night' with popular DJ Martin Garrix in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun enjoys 'funn night' with popular DJ Martin Garrix in Hyderabad
Sonam Kapoor wishes happy birthday to her 'favourite person' Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor wishes happy birthday to her 'favourite person' Rhea Kapoor