ABC eyes Ryan Seacrest for Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes spot at 'GMA3'?

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes affair scandal dogged Good Morning America. Now, ABC seeks Ryan Seacrest to regain the show's respectability.



"It's a great fit for Ryan and the perfect fit for GMA, which is looking to restore its family-friendly reputation!" confided a source to RadarOnline.

"He sees GMA as the perfect vehicle for him to be center stage again," the tipster tattled.

Meanwhile, the charming host is mulling a return to Los Angeles, but reportedly those plans paused.

The network insiders spilled that top brass has locked eyes on Ryan's star power to cover the ousted stars Robach and Holmes scandal, which made headlines for months.

"Network bosses are looking at completely retooling GMA3 with a live audience, music and celebrity guests in an effort to play to Ryan's strengths and wash away the stain of the scandal," added the source.

Robach and Holmes left the show after the media overblew the scandal. The couple reportedly started dating in August 2022, and the studio pulled the plug on them in December as an internal investigation began.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News," a company spokesperson said.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

