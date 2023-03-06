 
Steven Spielberg on UFOs: 'I have never seen one'

Steven Spielberg on UFOs: 'I have never seen one'

Steven Spielberg opened up on the recent surge in UFO interest from unconfirmed sightings.

During an interview on The Late Show with Steven Colbert, the E.T. director said, “I’ve never seen a UFO,” Spielberg said. “I wish I had! I’ve never seen anything I can’t explain. But I believe certain people who have seen things that they can’t explain. I think what has been coming up recently is fascinating, absolutely fascinating.

And I think the secrecy that is shrouding all of these sightings and the lack of transparency… I think there is something going on that just needs extraordinary due diligence.”

“I don’t believe we’re alone in the universe. Spielberg continued. I think it’s mathematically impossible that we are the only intelligent species in the cosmos. I think that’s totally impossible.

At the same time, it also seems impossible that someone would visit us from 400 million lightyears from here — except in the movies, of course — unless it figures out some way of jumping the shark, so to speak, and getting here through wormholes.”

However, the Oscar-winning director has his theory about the steady UFOs sightings that humans from the future are visiting us.

“The most optimistic thing I feel about these things we see in the skies, that the Army and Navy and Air Force are recording on their gun cameras, is that what if they’re not from an advanced civilization 300 million lightyears from here?,” he said.

“What if it’s us, 500,000 years in the future, that is coming back to document the second half of the 20th century and into the 21st century because they’re anthropologists?

And they know something we don’t quite know yet that has occurred, and they’re trying to track the last hundred years of our history.”

