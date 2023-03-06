Former CJP Saqib Nisar says did not declare Imran Khan 'completely' Sadiq, Amin

Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar. Photo: Reuters

Justice (retd) Nisar claims those talking about verdicts don't know law.

Dismisses claims he was pressurised by Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hamid in Panama case.

Former top judge says book with 'complete story' will be published after his death.

ISLAMABAD: Breaking months of silence after allegations of aiding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, former chief justice Saqib Nisar Monday said that in his erstwhile court verdict, he did not “completely” declare ex-premier Sadiq and Amin (truthful and honest).



“Imran Khan was declared Sadiq and Amin on three points. Akram Sheikh had only asked for a verdict on the points he gave against Khan. Khan was found Sadiq and Amin on those three points,” Justice (retd) Nisar told journalist Adil Shahzeb in an interview.

On allegations that former Inter-Services Intelligence chief Lieutenant General (retd) Faiz Hamid pressurised him on the Panama case, Justice (retd) Nisar dismissed the claim, adding that he would speak to former army chief Gen (retd) Bajwa about the accusations.

He claimed that those talking about the court verdicts today "do not know anything about the law".

“The person who is attacking the courts today was a favourite of the courts. Apart from one case, he always got relief from the courts,” the former CJP claimed.

The former top judge of the country claimed that even before he had donned the robe of the chief justice, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif used to claim in certain quarters that he was their “chief”.

“I separated myself from the bench in the Panama case and gave an open notice for the duration in the disqualification case that whoever wants to can do so. The duration of the disqualification was determined in light of the law and Constitution,” said Nisar.

WhatsApp hacked: Justice (retd) Nisar

The former chief justice also claimed that his WhatsApp has been “hacked” for two days and the data has not been recovered.

“There is fear that my data may be used for special purpose however, the hackers will be disappointed,” said Nisar. He also claimed that before the hack his different videos were merged and audio was created.

The former chief justice said that interfering in someone’s private life falls under theft.

Former CJ to observe silence till death

The former top judge admitted that he may have given wrong verdicts but wondered why the decision he made in the interest of the country was not implemented.

The former top judge said that he would no longer give interviews and a book would be published after his death on his career that would have the “complete story”.

On the problems facing the country, Justice (retd) Nisar said that the solution for that was elections.

“In 2018 obstacles were placed for the 2018 elections that were defeated and Babar Yaqub is a witness of it,” said Justice (retd) Nisar.