Monday Mar 06 2023
Prince Harry ‘forfeited rights to credibly represent mental health charities’

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Prince Harry has just been bashed for calling majorly dangers drugs as ‘a sort of windscreen wiper’ for the mind.

Famed psychiatrist Dr. Max Pemberton issued these claims and allegations.

Dr. Max’s admissions have been shared to the Daily Mail and speak of Prince Harry’s promotion of drugs like ayahuasca and marijuana.

In relation to this, the psychiatrist even went as far as to say, “The Duke of Sussex has forfeited any right he might have had to be seen as a credible representative for mental health charities.”

“Ayahuasca causes paranoia and panic attacks which can do lasting mental damage – quite aside from its unpleasant physical side effects, which include vomiting and diarrhoea. Harry’s twee description of it as a windscreen wiper for the mind is a complete and utter embarrassment.”

“The kindest interpretation of his comments is that he’s been seduced by the fashionability of the drug, which is popular among the trendy middle classes.”

