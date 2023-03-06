 
entertainment
Monday Mar 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Michael Buble believes he looks '15lbs fatter' without his beard

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 06, 2023

Michael Buble believes he looks 15lbs fatter without his beard

Pop star Michael Buble has ditched his signature beard for the first time in fifteen years.

The ‘Feeling Good’ singer shaved off his fuzz after his kids refused to kiss him. However the singer is now growing it back because he’s convinced he looks fatter without it.

Speaking to The Sun the singer said: "I just shaved for the first time in years and it is so weird. My kids kept saying, ‘Papi, can you shave because when we kiss you it is itchy?’

"So I shaved and then I looked at this face. I haven’t seen this face, I am not kidding you. I haven’t shaved for maybe 15 years. My kids saw me and said, ‘Put the beard back on Papi’. I look eight years younger and 15lbs fatter."

During the interview, Michael also opened up about how he renounced drinking and partying and his new healthier lifestyle.

"I used to have so much fun partying. Then I realised I can’t do it any more ... It is a matter of not partying too hard.

"As I have gotten older I have become more disciplined. I am like an athlete out there. I want to stay healthy because I want to put on a show I think people deserve. I am bound by certain perimeters."

More From Entertainment:

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ props, costumes auction raises whopping $555k

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ props, costumes auction raises whopping $555k
K-pop group NMIXX release concept photos for new comeback

K-pop group NMIXX release concept photos for new comeback
Last original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington dies age 71

Last original Lynyrd Skynyrd member Gary Rossington dies age 71
Meghan Markle's pal appears enjoying Chris Rock's digs at Duchess

Meghan Markle's pal appears enjoying Chris Rock's digs at Duchess
Justin Bieber seemingly aimed at Selena Gomez amid feud with Hailey, fans react

Justin Bieber seemingly aimed at Selena Gomez amid feud with Hailey, fans react
K-pop group Stray Kids have finished filming for their new music video

K-pop group Stray Kids have finished filming for their new music video
Royal family must be 'thankful' to Prince Harry for making 'no direct attack' on monarch

Royal family must be 'thankful' to Prince Harry for making 'no direct attack' on monarch
Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ sweet daily after-school request

Kate Middleton reveals Prince Louis’ sweet daily after-school request
Joaquin Phoenix begins shooting for ‘Joker 2: Folie a Deux’ in Los Angeles

Joaquin Phoenix begins shooting for ‘Joker 2: Folie a Deux’ in Los Angeles

Camilla dubbed 'strong woman' for supporting Charles despite bad public treatment

Camilla dubbed 'strong woman' for supporting Charles despite bad public treatment

Australian singer Kylie Minogue turns down offer to perform at King Charles coronation

Australian singer Kylie Minogue turns down offer to perform at King Charles coronation
Andrew Tate dispels cancer diagnosis, days after manager confirmed it

Andrew Tate dispels cancer diagnosis, days after manager confirmed it