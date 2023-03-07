Shraddha Kapoor wants to star in the remake of THIS Ranbir Kapoor film

Shraddha Kapoor also praises 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' co-actor Ranbir Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor reveals which Ranbir Kapoor’s film remake she would like to be a part of.

During the promotions of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar she stated that she would like to star in the remake of Wake Up Sid. She suggested flipping the roles and making it a story revolving around a girl this time.

Kapoor stated: “He has done such amazing films and work. I admire him a lot as an actor. He is one of the finest we have. If I had to pick, I would pick Wake Up Sid, coming of age of a boy, flip it, make it a girl. That will be interesting.”

Wake Up Sid released in 2009 that featured Ranbir and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. The plot of the film was based on a spoilt boy Siddharth Mehra who decides to live independently after having a fight with his father. He faces a lot of troubles during his journey. He finally learns the real meaning of life and responsibility from a writer in Kolkata, Aisha.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is nowadays promoting her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, reports Indiatoday.