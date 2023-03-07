Prince Harry would’ve been ‘murdered’ if royal family was more powerful: Margaret Atwood

Prince Harry would not have survived after making bombshell allegations against his own family had he been born in a powerful royal family, claimed Margaret Atwood.

The Canadian author sent the internet into frenzy after making the controversial comments about the Duke of Sussex that he was “lucky” to be born into a less powerful family.

An article published in The Times read, “An admirer of Game of Thrones, Attwood thinks Prince Harry, the self-described “spare”, is lucky to be born into a royal family that has been stripped of real power.”

“Otherwise 'he probably would have been murdered by somebody lower down in the food chain to get him out the way,’” the piece added.

The bizarre remarks about King Charles’ younger son sparked backlash online as many of the social media users were upset to read such “ridiculous” comments.

“Words fail me. What an utterly ridiculous comment to make,” one user wrote on Twitter. “It’s so disheartening to discover some female authors that I revered after reading their books or using them to teach Literature are actually very nasty people.”

“Lucky you weren’t born in the 1700s eh! You probably would have been enslaved or beaten to death for speaking!” another user penned.

This comes after Charles evicted Harry from his Windsor home, the Frogmore Cottage, ahead of the coronation because he allegedly wants to punish him.

Sources close to Charles have claimed that he was enraged over Harry’s attacks on his wife Queen Camilla in his recently published memoir Spare.