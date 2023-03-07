 
Bruce Willis's wife shares emotional appeal to paparazzi

Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Willis, has addressed the paparazzi to take extra caution while approaching his husband due to his health condition.

Taking to Instagram Reel, Willis said, "So this one is going out to the photographers and the video people that are trying to get those exclusives of my husband out and about: Just keep your space. I know this is your job, but maybe just keep your space.

For the video people, please don't be yelling at my husband asking him how he's doing or whatever — the 'woohoo’-ing and the 'yippee ki yays'… just don't do it. OK? Give him his space. Allow for our family or whoever's with him that day to be able to get him from point A to point B safely," she added.

The 46-year-old also captioned the post, which reads," To other caregivers or dementia care specialist navigating this world… Any tips or advice on how to get your loved ones out in the world safely?"

In February, the Golden Globe winner's ex-wife Demi Moore said aphasia diagnosis had progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed, and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis," she penned.

