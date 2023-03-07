K-pop group Twice reveal new teaser for upcoming album

Their comeback will be releasing on the 10th

K-pop girl group Twice have dropped the teaser for the music video of their upcoming track Set Me Free. The song is a part of their 12th mini album which is called Ready To Be.

In the teaser the girls are shown to be sitting in front of a mirror as they wipe off the makeup, hinting at a more natural concept for the music video. The group will be performing the song for the first time at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 9th. The album itself is all set to drop on March 10th.

They recently gave a stunning performance of their pre-release English track Moonlight Sunrise at Billboard’s Women in Music event. They were honoured with the Breakthrough Award at the event as well, becoming the first K-pop girl group to claim a win at the ceremony.

Additionally, to celebrate the release of Ready To Be, the Empire State Building in New York will be lighting up with the group’s colours.