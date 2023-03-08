 
Jennifer Aniston starts following Meghan Markle's friend

Jennifer Aniston has been criticized for following controversial social media accounts known for attacking Meghan Markle and some other celebrities including Amber Heard.

The "Friends" star is not fond of Prince Harry's wife and never voiced support for her when the likes of Tyler Perry, Serena Williams and some other celebrities expressed solidarity with her after she publicaly shared her story following her departure from the UK.

Jennifer Aniston recently started following one of Meghan Markle's friend Janina Gavankar on Instagram.

Gavankar is among less than 700 people Aniston is following on Instagram where she has more than 41 million followers.

It is not known whether she got a chance to meet Janina Gavankar and learned more about the Duchess of Sussex.


