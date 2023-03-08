 
Wednesday Mar 08 2023
By
Web Desk

Sidharth Malhotra celebrates 'first Holi with the MRS'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 08, 2023

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7
Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot on February 7

Mr and Mrs Sidharth Malhotra celebrate their first Holi together after marriage.

Sidharth shared their first picture as a couple while celebrating their first ever traditional occasion together as a newly married couple. The picture Sid posted showed the duo posing for a selfie all smeared in colours.

The lovebirds wore matching white outfits and looked adorable as always. Kiara also wore a chic pair of white-coloured glasses that made the picture look glamourous.

The caption on the post read: "First Holi with the MRS." Designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the picture by dropping red hearts.

Fans went crazy seeing their favourite couple celebrating the festival of colours together. They all showered blessings and love on the elegant pair. “Finally gave us butterflies again, wrote a fan.”

On the other hands, Advani’s Kabir Singh fans flooded the comment section with different quirky. One of them write: “Kabir Singh is punching the air rn.”another fan commented: “Bhai ne finally priti ko rang lagadia, ab Kabir bullet leke ayega, jara sambhalke raho Sid bhai.”

Yesterday, Kiara Adavni also shared a picture from her Haldi ceremony that also featured Sidharth Malhotra wishing all her fans happy Holi.

