'Dream Girl 2' second teaser has special link to Ranbir Kapoor's 'TJMM': See teaser

Dream Girl 2 is set to release in theatres on July 7
After the first teaser, Ayushmann Khurrana has dropped another teaser from his much-aticipated film Dream Girl 2 this time with a special connection to Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

Sharing the new teaser, the actor wrote: "Yeh lo, Holi ke saath @pooja_dreamgirl bhi aa gayi apna rang dikhane! #DreamGirl2 in cinemas on 7th July 2023. “

The second teaser is equally exciting and eye-catching as the first one. Previously, Khurrana aka Pooja spoke to Pathaan on call. This time she can be seen talking to a Jhootha on the phone which is most likely from Ranbir’s rom-com film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar.

The small snippet begins with the actor speaking on the phone with someone. The person responding on the other end sounded like Kapoor. The two have a mushy conversation on call.

Watch the teaser:

The Vicky Donor actor’s look, expressions and outfit once again garnered all the attention on the internet.

Dream Girl 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the original Dream Girl released in 2019. The first film became a super hit at the box office. The audience loved the film due to a different storyline and of course because of Khurrana’s performance.

The second part also features; Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal. Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and others.

Dream Girl 2 is slated to release in theatres on July 7. 

