Marchers-police violent clash turns things sour at Aurat March Islamabad

A clash takes place between people during the Aurat March in Islamabad, on March 8, 2023, in this still taken from a video. — GeoNews

ISLAMABAD: A violent fight broke out outside the Press Club today as women and transgender people from various fields gathered for the Aurat March rally, where the police beat attendees with batons and allegedly tried to “stop” the rally.

The Aurat March is a rally conducted every year by women across the country on International Women’s Day to voice their grievances and celebrate womanhood.

A verbal spat between the participants of the rally and the police occurred after they questioned the large number of transgender people trying to join the rally, the police said, adding that large groups of women were joining the march.

Women at the march alleged that the police had “tried hard to stop the rally”.

