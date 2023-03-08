Prince Harry, Meghan Markle snub royal family again?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have seemingly cut all ties with their royal relative as they avoided the British baptism for their daughter Lilibet.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's this move is being considered as a fresh snub to the royal family, who did not attend the ceremony even being invited by the Sussex.

Meghan and Harry - who christened Princess Lilibet on Friday in an intimate ceremony at Montecito mansion, California - have reportedly left his father, King Charles III, and brother, Prince William, heartbroken with their move.

The couple have sent a message to the place by celebrating the traditional event of christening their daughter with their American friends.

An insider has claimed that "royal family did not like Meghan and Harry's move to hold Lilibet' christening event at their new home in California."

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down as senior working royal in 2020 and relocated to the US, avoided a British baptism for their youngest daughter and held an Anglican ceremony at their new home in Los Angeles. The couple's billionaire godfather Tyler Perry was also among the guests.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 21-month-old daughter was baptised by the Anglican Bishop of Los Angeles, Reverend John Taylor. Meghan's mom Doria Ragland was also among the guests who attended the event.