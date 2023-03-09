 
Showbiz
Satish Kaushik's sudden death: Celebs mourn his demise

Manoj Bajpayee, Kangana Ranaut, Nehu Dhupia and others offer condolences
The entire Bollywood industry woke to the shocking news of actor Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise due to a heart attack.

The shocking news was confirmed by his best friend Anupam Kher. After hearing the sad news, many renowned celebrities and Satish’s fraternity colleagues mourned the loss of his death on their social media handles.

Starting from Manoj Bajpayee to Neha Dhupia, many artists wrote a few words as a tribute to the departed soul.

Manoj wrote: “Completely shocked to read this! What a great loss for all of us and his family! Condolences to his family & friends! May you rest in peace Satish Bhai.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz Khan also offered his condolences by posting a few happy pictures of him with Satish. He wrote: “RIP Satish Ji. You will be missed. Om Shanti.”

Other celebrities also penned a few lines as tribute for the departed soul:


