Contrary to Imran Khan's claim, less than 40 cases registered against him

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan addresses a public gathering. — AFP/File

Khan a petitioner in 19 cases filed against govt depts, individuals.

There are 37 cases in which former premier is directly involved.

Earlier this week, the PTI chief tweeted he was facing 76 cases.

ISLAMABAD: Contrary to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's over-exaggerated claims, the former prime minister is only facing less than 40 cases in different parts of the country, The News reported on Thursday.

These include litigation, police and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cases and also proceedings launched by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against the PTI chief.

When Fawad Chaudhry was approached and asked why Imran Khan had claimed that he was booked in 76 cases, the former information minister replied that cases filed by Imran Khan were against the denial of remedies or for rights adding that litigation accrued because of the actions of the government.

According to the litigation status report of Imran Khan provided by Fawad, the PTI chief himself was a petitioner in 19 cases filed against government departments and individuals. However, there are 37 cases against Khan in which he is directly involved.

According to the report, a total of 21 FIRs are registered against the former prime minister out of which 11 were registered on May 25 and eight on May 26 last year. The remaining three FIRs were registered on August 8.

The publication reported that the list did not include recent cases filed against Imran Khan.

Out of the total litigation cases, five are ongoing in the Supreme Court. These cases were filed by the PTI chief against the federal government. In the Islamabad High Court, Khan has filed two cases against the ECP while two are registered against him in the same court.

In the Lahore High Court (LHC), a total of six cases are filed by Khan — four against the federal government and two against the ECP. However, only two cases are underway against Khan in the LHC. A total of three cases are sub judice in the Peshawar High Court, involving Khan, in which he is a petitioner in only one case.

In the Islamabad district court, there are three cases against the former premier. The ECP is pursuing five cases against Khan, which include foreign funding case, a KP helicopter case, a removal of chairmanship case, and a contempt case for using inappropriate language against the commission.

While the FIA had booked Khan in two cases, both related to the cypher controversy. Further, in anti-terrorism courts, Khan is facing three cases. Only one case has been filed against Khan by the FIA Banking Crime Court Islamabad.

Earlier this week, the PTI chief had claimed on Twitter that 76 cases have been registered against him.

"My 76 cases and increasing rapidly include terrorism, blasphemy and sedition. In sedition case, neither the officer is named nor institution identified," Khan had claimed.

The PTI chief had alleged the cases resulted from the imposition of a "bunch of criminals" [on the nation] who lack "intelligence, morality and ethics".