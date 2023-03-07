 
Fawad claims Imran Khan 'never made any request' to meet army chief

PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir. — PID/ISPR/File
  • "Speculations in this regard are baseless,” Fawad says.
  • He says Khan has also not asked to meet COAS' representatives.
  • Journalist claims Khan insistent on meeting army chief. 

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan has “never made any request” personally or through his “representatives” to meet Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir.

“Chairman Imran Khan has never made any request to meet Army chief or any of his representatives likewise President has never approached Chairman PTI with any suggestion of Army Chief for meeting Shahbaz Sharif, speculations in this regard are baseless,” tweeted the former information minister.

The tweet had come in response to journalist Kamran Khan's claims that the army chief had told to business leaders in a meeting that he was trying to ensure that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Khan meet each other to resolve the country's crisis. 

The journalist also claimed that Khan was insistent on meeting the army chief only. 

Fawad’s tweet is contradictory to what PTI chief Imran Khan had said in one of his speeches lately.

The PTI chairman, last week, in a conversation with journalists had indicated his willingness to meet the army chief.

In the conversation, the PTI chairman had expressed his concern about Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir "treating him like an enemy".

“The establishment does not understand what politics is,” the PTI chief said.

He further said that he had “no fight with the establishment” and that he was willing to talk to the establishment for the betterment of the country.

“However, if anyone thinks I will kneel before them, that cannot happen. I can't help it if no one is interested in talking.”

