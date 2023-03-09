 
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Varun Dhawan once cracked a joke on Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s rumoured relationship that fueled up the rumours even more; Kriti finally revealed how Prabhas reacted to the same.

In an interview, she revealed: “When Varun said that, I felt really bad—I felt like I had to tell Prabhas. I picked up the phone and told him about what Varun had said. He said, ‘But why?’ I said I don’t know. Prabhas asked why did he say that? So I said, ‘I don’t know, Varun’s mad.”

Varun jokingly, during the promotion of Bhediya at Jhalak Dikhla Ja, said “Kriti Sanon isn’t on the list because her name is written on someone else’s heart”. There’s someone who is not in Mumbai and currently filming with Deepika Padukone, he is the one,"

The joke accelerated their dating rumours so much that Sanon had to pen down note to clarify the situation.

She wrote: “It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter led to some Howl-arious rumours,” she said while referring to Varun. “Before some portal announces my wedding date - let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!"

The Bhediya actor also supported the actress in clarifying the situation, he wrote: “Guys UI had ur fun but it’s just for fun and stuff that channels have edited to have fun. We took it as humour, don’t let your imagination run so wild."

On the work front, Kriti Sanon and Prabhas will be featuring in upcoming film Adipurush, reports News18. 

