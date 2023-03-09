 
Thursday Mar 09 2023
Web Desk

Palace placed Kate Middleton under ‘creepy medical test’ to get acceptance

Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Royal experts have just revealed the details involving a medical examination Kate Middleton had to endure before she was ‘cleared’ to marry Prince William.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser brought these shocking revelations to light.

The insights have been published to news.com.au and according to their findings, Kate Middleton’s “womb is the very reason she is now on the fast track to Queendom.”

She also referenced a revelation by author Tom Quinn in Gilded Youth.

There, he admitted, “The usual precautions were taken before” Kate Middleton was ‘allowed’ to marry Prince William.

For those unversed, this medical exam in question was conducted to “ensure a future queen is able to have children. If Kate had not been fertile,” and thus “there is little doubt the marriage would have been off” if she had failed.

Even Dian went through this, but “I was so innocent I just went along with everything at that stage” she once admitted. 

