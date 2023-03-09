 
pakistan
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

No change, hardships increased after new army chief, claims Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Ex-prime minister Imran Khan addresses a rally in this file photo. —AFP/File
  • Imran Khan "doesn't need establishment".
  • PTI chief says will not talk to "scoundrels".
  • Says PDM parties want to send him to jail.

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has claimed that their problems have increased after the appointment of the new army chief.

In an interview with BBC Urdu, the former premier said they were expecting change after the change of command at the GHQ; however, there's "no change in fact hardships have increased" for the party.

While responding to a question about his "intention" to meet the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir, the PTI chief said it was being reported that he wanted an audience with the new chief but "I don't need establishment, the party which has public support doesn't need crutches".

He said that he only wanted polls in the country and for this, he was ready to talk to anyone.

"When asked what will I do if the establishment says it wants to talk to you, I said I am a political person and can talk to everyone except for those thieves (PDM government)."

He, however, maintained he never invited the army chief or Shehbaz Sharif to talks.

The PTI chief’s comments came a day after Gen Asim Munir's statement — while speaking to the country’s leading businessmen earlier this week —  had revealed that Khan requested a meeting with him but was denied.

When asked about the attitude of the establishment after the change in military command, the ex-PM said, "It didn't matter to us, cases were filed against us during the tenure of General (retd) Bajwa. Never before that, had there been so much custodial torture against senior citizens. We thought there will be a change, but there has been none, rather problems increased for us”.

He further said they [the ruling parties] wanted me disqualified or jailed so that they could win this election. “The nation was against the ruling parties, so I won the 2018 election. And after this inflation, these parties have been buried.'

Regarding Parvez Elahi’s induction into the party and appointment as the president, Imran Khan said that the vice-chairman [Shah Mahmood Qureshi] was the number two person in the PTI hierarchy.

Khan claimed there were more than 70 cases against him, these cases were of strange nature and would end as soon as they go to court.

