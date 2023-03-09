 
sports
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

Danni Wyatt hopeful to inspire young cricket enthusiasts in Pakistan

By
Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

England cricketer Danielle Wyatt. — Photo by author
England cricketer Danielle Wyatt. — Photo by author

ISLAMABAD: England women's cricket team’s experienced top-order batter Danielle Wyatt, referred to as Danni among cricketers, feels Pakistan’s women cricket league will be great for young Pakistani cricketers and inspire future generation to join the sport.

Danni is currently in Pakistan to play three Women's League exhibition matches as part of the soft launch of women’s cricket league. She scored 22 while playing for the Amazons on Wednesday.

Talking about her experience of being in Pakistan and playing here in an exclusive interview to Geo News, the English cricketer said she is enjoying her time in Pakistan as everyone is caring and hospitable.

“Hopefully, we inspire and entertain these young children and young girls, who look up to us, to play cricket and take up the sport. We will hopefully help grow the game in this country,” she said.

Danni said playing leagues and sharing dressing room with players from other nationalities always provides opportunities to a player.

“I've been lucky enough to play in the Big Bash, women's IPL special matches, the 100. I really believe that it has really improved my game. Playing with and against some of the best players in the world really does make a difference," she said, adding, "Life is all about learning and the same is with cricket, it's so important to learn and grow as a player and a person as well."

Danni was hopeful that the league would be "good" for women's cricket in Pakistan and women's sport overall.

“This is really going to be so good for the younger players, especially sharing dressing rooms with like Tammy and myself, and all the other overseas players for sharing different experiences,” she said.

The England batter said that she’s been impressed with Pakistani batter Muneeba Ali and deemed her "skilful" while predicting she will go a long way.

Speaking about her experiences of playing against Pakistan as an England batter, Danni said Pakistan has always displayed good talent, but felt something was missing.

"Playing against Pakistan over the years, they've had some really good talent, but something has been missing. I think having a women’s PSL will really help bridge that gap and improve cricket in this country. They've always had that little bit of something, they've always had some quality bowlers but their batting not quite been to strap," she said.

The right-hand batter said that with people like Muneeba Ali and her likes coming in, some youngsters probably will really benefit from this tournament.

"The more experience they get, the better. There will be off in the long run,” she said.

