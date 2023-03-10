Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares first pic after father's death

Satish Kaushik's cremation took place in Mumbai on March 9

Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika Kaushik finally expresses her grief via Instagram by dropping first post after her father’s death.

Taking it to her Instagram, Vanshika shared a distressing picture with father Satish from her happy times with him. In the picture, she is hugging her father as they pose for the camera flashing their smile. She also added a heart emotion along with the picture.

Indian actor, director, producer, screenwriter and comedian passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack. The news of his death was confirmed by Satish’s closest friend Anupam Kher. He also revealed that the actor complained of uneasiness when he was visiting a friend.



Anupam told the driver to take him to the hospital immediately. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.”

The Gali Gali Chor Hai actor’s body was taken for postmortem in Delhi’s Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.

His final rites took place in Mumbai on March 9 which was attended by many Bollywood artists namely: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, Rakesh Roshan and many others, reports Indiatoday.