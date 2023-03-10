 
Showbiz
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika shares first pic after father's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Satish Kaushiks cremation took place in Mumbai on March 9
Satish Kaushik's cremation took place in Mumbai on March 9

Satish Kaushik’s daughter Vanshika Kaushik finally expresses her grief via Instagram by dropping first post after her father’s death.

Taking it to her Instagram, Vanshika shared a distressing picture with father Satish from her happy times with him. In the picture, she is hugging her father as they pose for the camera flashing their smile. She also added a heart emotion along with the picture.

Indian actor, director, producer, screenwriter and comedian passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack. The news of his death was confirmed by Satish’s closest friend Anupam Kher. He also revealed that the actor complained of uneasiness when he was visiting a friend.

Anupam told the driver to take him to the hospital immediately. “He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am.”

The Gali Gali Chor Hai actor’s body was taken for postmortem in Delhi’s Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.

His final rites took place in Mumbai on March 9 which was attended by many Bollywood artists namely: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, Rakesh Roshan and many others, reports Indiatoday. 

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan pens 'motivational message' for fans amid injury

Amitabh Bachchan pens 'motivational message' for fans amid injury
Anoushey Ashraf pays heavy price for 'cheap' rickshaw ride

Anoushey Ashraf pays heavy price for 'cheap' rickshaw ride
Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar played cupid between her and Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Vidya Balan reveals Karan Johar played cupid between her and Siddharth Roy Kapoor

Kriti Sanon was told by friend ‘No one wants to marry an actress’

Kriti Sanon was told by friend ‘No one wants to marry an actress’
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Hrithik Roshan reviews film

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar': Hrithik Roshan reviews film

Salman Khan offers condolence over Satish Kaushik's sudden death

Salman Khan offers condolence over Satish Kaushik's sudden death
Satish Kaushik's death: Neena Gupta bids farewell to decades old friend: See video

Satish Kaushik's death: Neena Gupta bids farewell to decades old friend: See video
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'Holi' with Preity Zinta in LA: See pics

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate 'Holi' with Preity Zinta in LA: See pics
Ram Charan in talks for Hollywood project?

Ram Charan in talks for Hollywood project?

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'

Kriti Sanon shares how Prabhas reacted to Varun Dhawan's joke on 'Jhalak Dikhla Ja'
Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'

Sushmita Sen pens an empowering message for 'Women's Day 2023'
Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death

Satish Kaushik attended Javed Akhtar's 'Holi party' a day before death