With dumpukht and seekh kebabs, KP moonsighting committee meeting menu mocks austerity measures

Friday Mar 10, 2023
Amid the federal government's austerity drive, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Auqaf Department has issued a tender for the dinner arrangement of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee's meeting for the Ramadan moonsighting.
The tender, which has mentioned several scrumptious food items under the VIP menu, has invited netizens' ire as the country battles with a severe economic crisis.
Social media users have criticised the provincial government and the Ruet-e-Hilal committee for spending money on food items as the country faces a financial crunch.
Here's how the netizens have reacted: