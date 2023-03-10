With dumpukht and seekh kebabs, KP moonsighting committee meeting menu mocks austerity measures

A person sighting the moon. — Reuters/File

Amid the federal government's austerity drive, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Auqaf Department has issued a tender for the dinner arrangement of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee's meeting for the Ramadan moonsighting.

The tender, which has mentioned several scrumptious food items under the VIP menu, has invited netizens' ire as the country battles with a severe economic crisis.

Take a look at the entire menu.

Food for VIPs 100 persons:

Dumpukht with rice 02 Nos

Naranj rice with beef

Mix vegetable

Chicken tikka boti

Naan

Seekh kebab

Russian salad

Fresh salad

Halwa

Mineral water

Cold drinks

Food for general public 100 persons:

Naranj rice with beef

Chicken curry

Mix vegetable

Halwa

Naan

Cold drinks

Reception tea:

Black tea

One bite pastry

One bite patties

One bite sandwich

Biscuits

Social media users have criticised the provincial government and the Ruet-e-Hilal committee for spending money on food items as the country faces a financial crunch.



Here's how the netizens have reacted:





