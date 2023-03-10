 
pakistan
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Rasool Dawar

With dumpukht and seekh kebabs, KP moonsighting committee meeting menu mocks austerity measures

By
Rasool Dawar

Friday Mar 10, 2023

A person sighting the moon. — Reuters/File
A person sighting the moon. — Reuters/File

Amid the federal government's austerity drive, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Auqaf Department has issued a tender for the dinner arrangement of the Ruet-e-Hilal committee's meeting for the Ramadan moonsighting. 

The tender, which has mentioned several scrumptious food items under the VIP menu, has invited netizens' ire as the country battles with a severe economic crisis. 

Take a look at the entire menu. 

Food for VIPs 100 persons: 

  • Dumpukht with rice 02 Nos
  • Naranj rice with beef 
  • Mix vegetable
  • Chicken tikka boti 
  • Naan
  • Seekh kebab
  • Russian salad
  • Fresh salad
  • Halwa
  • Mineral water
  • Cold drinks 

Food for general public 100 persons:

  • Naranj rice with beef
  • Chicken curry
  • Mix vegetable
  • Halwa
  • Naan
  • Cold drinks 

Reception tea:

  • Black tea
  • One bite pastry 
  • One bite patties
  • One bite sandwich
  • Biscuits 
Social media users have criticised the provincial government and the Ruet-e-Hilal committee for spending money on food items as the country faces a financial crunch. 

Here's how the netizens have reacted:


