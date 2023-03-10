 
pakistan
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

‘Audio leaks’: Another reference filed against Justice Mazahar Naqvi in SJC

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — Supreme Court website/File
Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi. — Supreme Court website/File

  • PBC urges SJC to initiate proceedings against Justice Naqvi under Article 209.
  • In leaked audio, Elahi is “found” managing courts, says lawyers’ body.
  • His assets are disproportionate to his known sources of income, alleges reference.

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Friday filed a reference against Supreme Court Judge Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in the Supreme Judicial Council for “misconduct” after his name surfaced in connection with the recent audio leaks purportedly involving him, former Punjab chief minister Parvez Elahi and others.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Lawyers Forum Punjab on March 5 filed a reference against the sitting judge of the apex court for allegedly violating “the judicial code of conduct, the Constitution and the law".

References started filing against Justice Naqvi after the PML-N named two top court judges for being "biased" against the party and its leadership. In the leaked audio, the ex-CM can be heard allegedly talking about managing courts.

The PBC filed its complaint of misconduct against the sitting judge of the top court with the SJC under Section 5(1) of the Supreme Judicial Council Procedure of Inquiry, 2005 read with Article 2009 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Article-III of the Code of conduct requires a judge to be about the approach and for this purpose to keep his conduct in all things, official and/or private, free from impropriety is expected of a judge. The conduct exhibited and displayed by the respondent judge in audio leaks is a clear violation of the referred article,” the reference alleged.

In its reference, the PBC stated that the Punjab ex-chief minister, in the viral audio, “is found to be clearly instructing a learned counsel to get an important case fixed before the respondent judge.

The lawyers’ body said that it has created and triggered a public perception on a larger scale against the independence, sanctity and dignity of the superior judiciary, warranting inquiry into the matter.

The reference further alleged that the assets of the respondent judge clearly present a lucid picture of his assets being disproportionate to the source of his lawfully known income.

Assets beyond means

Last month, a reference had been filed against Justice Naqvi in the SJC for having assets beyond means.

The reference was filed by Advocate Mian Dawood in which the SJC was requested to initiate an inquiry against the judge's assets worth Rs3 billion.

The reference has been filed under Clause (5) of Article 209 of the Constitution, stating that Justice Naqvi has "violated" the Code of Conduct for judges of the apex court.

The reference requested the SJC to initiate an “independent and detailed” inquiry against Justice Naqvi and remove him from office if proven guilty.

“Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi as the Justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and his family members have been found involved in following malpractices and misuse of power in a criminal-designed pattern during his service,” the reference alleged.

It claimed that the judge used his position to facilitate his sons and daughter studying abroad and getting financial gains from a businessman.

More From Pakistan:

TTP 'highly' active in KP, ECP told in security briefing

TTP 'highly' active in KP, ECP told in security briefing
With dumpukht and seekh kebabs, KP moonsighting committee meeting menu mocks austerity measures

With dumpukht and seekh kebabs, KP moonsighting committee meeting menu mocks austerity measures
Barkhan incident: Bail granted to Balochistan minister Abdul Rehman Khetran

Barkhan incident: Bail granted to Balochistan minister Abdul Rehman Khetran
Assets beyond means case against Faiz Hamid was referred to NAB: report

Assets beyond means case against Faiz Hamid was referred to NAB: report
Double blessings: Ramadan to kick off with rains

Double blessings: Ramadan to kick off with rains
Imran Khan gets relief in Quetta case as BHC suspends arrest warrant for two weeks

Imran Khan gets relief in Quetta case as BHC suspends arrest warrant for two weeks
CTD Punjab arrests 12 TTP militants

CTD Punjab arrests 12 TTP militants
Geo News reporter wins first round of defamation case against three PTI leaders in UK

Geo News reporter wins first round of defamation case against three PTI leaders in UK
Sindh govt greenlights move to outsource matric, inter examination process

Sindh govt greenlights move to outsource matric, inter examination process
Businessmen slam PTI for labelling them as 'mafia' after meeting Gen Asim Munir

Businessmen slam PTI for labelling them as 'mafia' after meeting Gen Asim Munir
Key ministries brief ECP on issues regarding security, funds for Punjab, KP polls

Key ministries brief ECP on issues regarding security, funds for Punjab, KP polls
UHE Lahore gives nod to new academic programmes, migration and transfer policy

UHE Lahore gives nod to new academic programmes, migration and transfer policy