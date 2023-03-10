Jennie from Blackpink gives the advice she wishes she received as a trainee

Jennie is one of the mentors for YG's new group

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie gives the advice that she never received as a trainee. Lisa and Jennie have been making appearances in the evaluation and introduction videos for YG Entertainment’s new group Baby Monster.

The members of the group were introduced in detail as Pharita, Rora, Chiquita, Ahyeon, Asa, Haram and Ruka. Though the former head of YG revealed that all seven members won’t be debuting as a group: “Baby Monster will never be a seven member group. It will definitely be less than seven.”

It was revealed that Baby Monster's final members will be decided through their monthly and final evaluations, which will be released to the public. The first monthly evaluations came out recently, where the two groups were split into two vocal groups.

One of the groups was set to perform Blackpink member Rosé’s song Gone with a special rap section. As they were preparing for their challenge, Jennie gave them a visit.

When Ruka asked Jennie if she had advice for being nervous on stage, she answered: “Before going on stage, rather than thinking about things like, ‘What if I’m not in tune,’ I think of how I’m going to shock everyone sitting out there. I think it would have been good if someone told me this when I was a trainee. That’s why I’m saying all these things I wish I knew when I was a trainee… I hope people can see that from you guys too.”