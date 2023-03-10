 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Jennie from Blackpink gives the advice she wishes she received as a trainee

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Jennie is one of the mentors for YGs new group
Jennie is one of the mentors for YG's new group

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jennie gives the advice that she never received as a trainee. Lisa and Jennie have been making appearances in the evaluation and introduction videos for YG Entertainment’s new group Baby Monster.

The members of the group were introduced in detail as Pharita, Rora, Chiquita, Ahyeon, Asa, Haram and Ruka. Though the former head of YG revealed that all seven members won’t be debuting as a group: “Baby Monster will never be a seven member group. It will definitely be less than seven.”

It was revealed that Baby Monster's final members will be decided through their monthly and final evaluations, which will be released to the public. The first monthly evaluations came out recently, where the two groups were split into two vocal groups.

One of the groups was set to perform Blackpink member Rosé’s song Gone with a special rap section. As they were preparing for their challenge, Jennie gave them a visit.

When Ruka asked Jennie if she had advice for being nervous on stage, she answered: “Before going on stage, rather than thinking about things like, ‘What if I’m not in tune,’ I think of how I’m going to shock everyone sitting out there. I think it would have been good if someone told me this when I was a trainee. That’s why I’m saying all these things I wish I knew when I was a trainee… I hope people can see that from you guys too.”

More From Entertainment:

Fans of BTS demand fair treatment of member Jin

Fans of BTS demand fair treatment of member Jin
K-pop group Twice release their new comeback ‘Ready To Be’

K-pop group Twice release their new comeback ‘Ready To Be’
Netflix’s 'The Glory' director accused of bullying

Netflix’s 'The Glory' director accused of bullying
BTS’ Jin wishes Suga a happy birthday from the military

BTS’ Jin wishes Suga a happy birthday from the military
Disney’s Bob Iger reveals Marvel will ‘see a lot of newness’ over the next five years

Disney’s Bob Iger reveals Marvel will ‘see a lot of newness’ over the next five years
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘night out’ with Nick Jonas at the pre-Oscars bash

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘night out’ with Nick Jonas at the pre-Oscars bash
'The Last Blockbuster' director making documentary based on 'Lost'

'The Last Blockbuster' director making documentary based on 'Lost'

'Doctor Who: Redacted' creator dumped 'without explanation'

'Doctor Who: Redacted' creator dumped 'without explanation'
Netflix 'You' star Penn Badgley explains twist of season 4 he 'loved purely'

Netflix 'You' star Penn Badgley explains twist of season 4 he 'loved purely'
Jenna Ortega addresses her ‘Scream VI’ red carpet wardrobe malfunction

Jenna Ortega addresses her ‘Scream VI’ red carpet wardrobe malfunction

Michael Shannon was 'a little confused' when asked to return as ‘General Zod’

Michael Shannon was 'a little confused' when asked to return as ‘General Zod’

Steven Spielberg recalls George Lucas' helping him on 'Jurassic Park'

Steven Spielberg recalls George Lucas' helping him on 'Jurassic Park'