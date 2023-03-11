 
Ellie Goulding urges fans to celebrate coronation as singers decline to perform at ceremony

Ellie Goulding urged people to celebrate King Charles III coronation after big stars like Adele and Harry Styles have allegedly refused to perform at coronation concert.

Backing the new monarch, the Love Me Like You Do singer said that the line-up of singers to perform at the historic occasion would be “incredible.”

In an interview with The Sun, the singer said, "I think the Coronation is a thing to be celebrated. It’s been a difficult year in many ways, and I think a lot of people were surprised by how effected they were by the Queen's passing.

"It’s nice to have something to look forward to,” she added. "We should be proud of British music, and I’m sure the line-up will be incredible."

Goulding’s statements come amid reports that Palace is still struggling to book singers for The Coronation Concert at Winsor Castle.

If rumours are to be believed, Elton John, the Spice Girls and Harry Styles had all been invited but declined the offer due to their prior commitments.

