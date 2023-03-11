 
Mehwish Hayat calls out iTunes, Apple Music for classifying Pakistani music as 'Indian pop'

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat. — Instagram/@mehwishhayatofficial
Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat called out iTunes and Apple Music for classifying Pakistani Coke Studio as "Indian pop, Asian or worldwide". 

iTunes is a software program that acts as a media player, media library, mobile device management utility, and client app for the iTunes Store. Meanwhile, Apple Music is a service that provides music, audio and video streaming service developed by Apple. 

Taking to Twitter, Mehwish said that Coke Studio — which is a Pakistani platform that brings together some of the finest singers, musicians and composers to celebrate the musical heritage — is classified as "Indian pop". 

Apart from that, it is also categorised as "worldwide" or "Asia".

"Just noticed iTunes/Apple music - music portal classifies our Coke Studio Pakistan as “Indian Pop”. Other episodes are ‘Worldwide’ or ‘Asia’- anything but ‘Pakistani’," wrote Mehwish. 

The actress said that Coke Studio is a Pakistani success and that Pakistani music deserves to be recognised.

Social media users appreciated Mehwish for raising her voice over the issue. 


