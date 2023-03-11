Kate Middleton ‘confident she’d cope just fine’ with baby no. 4

File Footage

Kate Middleton’s plans for another baby have reportedly been highlighted by a well-placed source.



Inside sources close to Closer brought these admissions to light.

They have announced, “Having another child is still on the cards, since they’d both love to add to the family and feel confident they’d cope just fine with another little one, if Kate’s blessed enough to fall pregnant again.”

“But there’s a feeling among their circle that it’s now or never if they’re to make good on this.”