Netflix ‘You’ showrunner talks how Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ made the show

Netflix’s psychological crime thriller show, You concluded its fourth season on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.

In the finale of the episode, fans were shocked to see the twist that was thrown at them which was followed by the hit Taylor Swift single, Anti-Hero.

Despite it being a recently-released song, showrunner, Sera Gamble detailed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter how she got a hold of the rights even though they had planned on a different score.

“It had very recently come out, and we had another great big song in there that was more British,” shared Gamble.

“I watched the video and I realised that it was hilariously perfect for Joe, and then my first thought was, ‘Why would she let us use this immediately?’”

Even though she wasn’t sure if it would come to fruition, she went ahead and asked anyway. “Sometimes if it’s the single that’s in the world at that moment. It’s a very, very precious song, and it would mean a lot. But it was one of those things where I just thought, ‘No harm in asking.’ And then we were very grateful when she said yes.”

As for the British song, Gamble also told THR that she’ll keep it in her “pocket” and perhaps use it when the opportunity arises.

Before the show aired, Penn Badgley,who plays the murdering, stalker lead character, made his TikTok debut back in October, 2022, when the song came out.

Dressed as his character, Joe Goldberg, the Gossip Girl alum lipsynced to the song hilariously depicting his character’s infamous dilemma.

The actor potentially teased the finale episode before the show had even aired.

Parts 1 and 2 of You season four are now streaming on Netflix.