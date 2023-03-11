 
Saturday Mar 11 2023
Jane Fonda offends conservatives following 'murder' remark on ‘The View’

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

American actress Jane Fonda has angered conservatives with a remark she made in jest on ABC’s The View.

The 85-year-old former fashion model and longtime activist made a provocative remark while discussing the overturning of Roe v. Wade and laws regulating access to abortion care.

When asked how she would respond to that being a pro-choice activist, she teased that “murder” was an option.

“We have experienced many decades now of having agency over our body. Of being able to determine when and how many children to have. We know what that feels like, we know what that’s done for our lives.”

“We’re not going back, I don’t care what the laws are, we’re not going back,” she added.

“It is the truth. We’re not gonna do it. We’re gonna fight.”

When asked how to fight back, Jane jokingly suggested “murder.” The hosts instantly prophesied that the quote would become the one thing viewers will focus on. Soon after, Republican House member Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted about the segment.

“Jane Fonda (and many Democrats) want you and me ‘murdered’ for fighting to protect the most innocent in the womb. Sounds like they want us dead.”

Fonda has also engaged in political activism in the past especially during the 1960s in support of the Civil Rights Movement, and in opposition to the Vietnam War.

