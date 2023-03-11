BTS’ J-Hope breaks UK Charts record with new song

He is now in a tie with K-pop icon PSY

K-pop group BTS’ J-Hope has broken UK Singles Chart’s records by becoming the first K-pop solo artist to debut in the top 40 of the chart.

On March 10th, it was announced that J-Hope’s song has entered at No. 37 on the Singles Chart. This is his highest-ever debut on the list, with his other solo track More entering at No. 70 and Chicken Noodle Soup, his collaboration with Becky G entering at No. 82.

The achievement comes from his brand new single track On the Street which is a collaboration with American rapper J. Cole. The song is a tribute to his fans who have stuck with him throughout his long journey, and what awaits him in the future.

He is now in a tie with K-pop icon PSY for the most amount of entries on the UK Singles Chart.