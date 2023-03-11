2 security guards dead in IED attack targeting convoy of MPA Sardar Rind’s son

Representational image. — Reuters

Two security guards of the son of Balochistan MPA Assembly Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind were killed, while one other sustained injuries on Saturday in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack that occurred in the Noshman area of Balochistan, the district administration confirmed.

The IED planted alongside the road detonated when the convoy of Rind, son of the said MPA was on its way to Dhadar, according to Assistant Commissioner Fahad Shah Rashdi.

As a result, two security guards were killed instantly, while one suffered critical injuries. Luckily, Mir Sardar Khan Rind remained unhurt. The injured guard was moved to Civil Hospital Dhadar.

Meanwhile, the personnel of the law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area and started the search for the arrest of the culprits.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo condemned the attack on the convoy.

In a statement, the chief minister expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of two security guards in the act of terrorism.

“Thank God that Sardar Khan Rind remained safe in the explosion,” the chief minister said and directed the LEAs to use all resources to bring the elements involved in the explosion to the task.

He said the terrorist elements wanted to create an atmosphere of fear and panic, vowing that law and order situation in the province would be maintained at any cost.

The chief minister extended condolences and sympathies to the families of the deceased security guards.

With terrorism rearing its head once again in the country, the civil-military leadership has resolved to accelerate action against the perpetrators of terror attacks in the country.

During the last National Apex Committee, the country's top sought national consensus to root out militancy.

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces to speed up operations against the culprits.