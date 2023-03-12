 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Inside look into Lilibet’s Christening: ‘Archie danced!’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

File Footage

Inside sources have just shed some light into Lilibet’s christening and the celebrations.

An inside source close to the Daily Mail brought these revelations to light.

Per their insights, “attendees were treated to an afternoon of food and dancing — with Archie enjoying a dance with his little sister!”

The event also featured gospel music, ranging from Oh Happy Day and This Little Light of Mine, the same songs that also played at Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

According to the course, the Prince and Princess of Wales, grandfather King Charles and step-grandmother, the Queen Consort.

These revelations follow Prince Harry’s own admissions about wanting to ‘smother’ his children in the affection he never received as a kid.

No other details about the decorations or the party have have come to light however.

But according to admissions by Meghan Markle herself, “'We did everything we could to get this house. Because you walk in and go... Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.”

She weighed in on everything in her interview alongside The Cut, that released last year.

According to her admissions at the time, the couple’s mansion features chic Soho House candles, and a grand piano gifted to them by Tyler Perry. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal

Tom Schwartz reacts to Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss cheating scandal
I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter

I was an Oscar waitress: 'All Quiet on the Western Front' screenwriter
Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night

Oscars 2023: Inside the last-minute rehearsals for glitzy Hollywood night
Guillaume Diop reacts as Paris Opera appoints him first black Etoile dancer

Guillaume Diop reacts as Paris Opera appoints him first black Etoile dancer
Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’

Meghan Markle ‘can’t handle’ negative perceptions: ‘She’s brokenhearted’
‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘The Crown’ season 6 films Prince William, Kate Middleton first meeting

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite

‘Everything Everywhere’ enters Oscars as unlikely favorite
Fox's 'Bedrock' showcases Flintstones in the Bronze Age

Fox's 'Bedrock' showcases Flintstones in the Bronze Age
'Veep' star Matt Walsh teases hypothetical reunion

'Veep' star Matt Walsh teases hypothetical reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘opening flood gates to ridicule’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘opening flood gates to ridicule’
Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie not invited to King Charles coronation?

Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie not invited to King Charles coronation?