Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz wedding planners to face Prince Andrew's lawyer

Nicola Peltz’s family has hired Prince Andrew’s ‘ferocious’ lawyer on the wedding planners’ lawsuit in which, they accused the wedding organisers of spoiling her £3million ceremony with Brooklyn Beckham.

Nicola’s billionaire father Nelson Peltz, 80, has hired Prince Andrew’s lawyer Brief Marty Singer, nicknamed ‘Mad Dog,’ who will be representing the Peltz clan as they sue a firm that was sacked just weeks before the lavish ceremony in Florida last April.

It has been reported that Singer charges £800 an hour and is famed for helping big names –including Sylvester Stallone, Charlie Sheen, Bill Cosby and Prince Andrew.

“Singer is famous for his pit bull tactics and that is what Nicola is looking for. This ongoing legal case has the potential to really damage her reputation and she is not taking it lightly, so has called in the big guns,” a source revealed.

“He is ferocious in legal battles and his reputation precedes him. Hiring him will cost millions but she and her family feel it’s worth the money.”

The source further added, “The feeling is this could spiral out of control and end up affecting Nicola and the rest of the family very badly. “The hope is that Singer can stop that happening.”