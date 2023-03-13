Meghan and Harry skip Oscars?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's supporters and royal fans were expecting that the couple would show up at the Oscars.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were nowhere to be seen as Hollywood stars arrived at the Oscars on Sunday in shimmering column dresses, jewel-toned gowns and structured and voluminous attire, flaunting bold choices that stood out on the novel champagne-colored carpet ensconced under a tent.

While the couple's supporters were left disappointed by their absence, fans of the British royal family mocked Meghan and Harry claiming that they have been sidelined by the organizers.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently received backlash when the Duke said they had not accused the royal family of racism.

British royal experts believe that Hollywood actors and other celebrities are tying to stay away from the couple due to their ever changing stance.

It was not immediately clear whether the couple skipped the Oscars ceremony or they were not invited.