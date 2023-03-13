John Travolta honours Olivia Newton-John with emotional tribute at 2023 Oscars

John Travolta choked up as he remembered his late friend Olivia Newton-John while introducing the "In Memoriam" segment at the 95th Academy Awards.

The Pulp Fiction actor also honoured other stars who passed away in the past year such as Ray Liotta, Angela Lansbury, James Caan, Raquel Welch, Kirstie Alley, Robbie Coltrane, Louise Fletcher, Burt Bacharach and more.

Giving emotional nod to his Grease costar, the actor said, "In this industry, we have the rare luxury of getting to do what we love for a living, and sometimes getting to do it with people that we come to love."

"Since tonight is a celebration of the work and the accomplishments of our community and this past year, it is only fitting then that we celebrate those we've lost who've dedicated their lives to their craft, both in front of and behind the camera,” he added.

“Through their immeasurable contributions, each of them left an individual and indelible mark that shared and informed us,” Travolta continued. "They've touched our hearts. They've made us smile, and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.”

Newton-John breathed her last in 2022 at age 73. Following her death, Travolta dropped a tribute for the actor hailing her "incredible" impact.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote at the time. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.”

He added, “We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"