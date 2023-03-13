Paris Hilton’s sister admits she ‘taught diaper changes’

Paris Hilton’s sister Nicky weighs in on everything she’s taught the heiress about raising kids, since before son Phoenix's birth.

Nicky weighed in on everything during her appearance at the 2023 Women in Film pre-Oscars party in Hollywood, California, this Friday night.

There, she started by taking credit for a major duty that Paris has been doing, multiple times a day.

“I taught her how to change a diaper,” she exclaimed, and even want on to laud her sister for her ‘innate maternal instincts’.

So much so that she also added, “Paris was made to be a mom!” while speaking to Page Six.

For those unversed Nicky is a mom to two daughters Lily-Grace, 6, and Teddy, 5, and an 8-month-old son with her husband, James Rothschild.