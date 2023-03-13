Jordan’s King Abdullah and Queen Rania’s eldest daughter ties the knot

 
Reuters

AMMAN: Jordan's King Abdullah and his wife Queen Rania's eldest daughter Princess Iman on Sunday married a New York-based financier from a prominent Greek family in a private ceremony attended by some Gulf royals and family friends.

The princess, 26, and the groom Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, 28, both signed the marriage document in front of the monarch in parts of the ceremony shown live on state television.

Earlier Princess Iman, wearing a white dress with a long train and lace-cuffed sleeves with a diamond tiara, was escorted through the palace gardens by Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, her eldest brother.

"Congratulations my dearest Iman, your smile has always been a gift of love that I’ve cherished since the day you were born. I wish you and Jameel a life filled with love and laughter!" her mother Queen Rania posted on social media.

The engagement of Iman to Thermiotis, who was born in Caracus, Venezuela, into a Greek family, had been announced last summer but the date of the marriage was set only last week.

King Abdullah's eldest son Crown Prince Hussein is set to marry Rajwa Al Saif, the youngest daughter of Saudi businessman Khaled Al Saif on June 1.

