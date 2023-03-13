 
Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Nobel Peace Prize winner and education activist Malala Yousafzai earned praise for her quick response to 2023 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel after he asked for her opinion on Harry Styles and Chris Pine spit-gate.

The human-rights activist, 25, attended the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday as an executive producer of Stranger at the Gate, a nominee for Best Documentary Short Film.

Malala was jokingly asked by Kimmel, 55, from her seat in the audience at the Dolby Theatre about the supposed spit-gate beef between Don't Worry Darling co-stars Chris and Styles.

"Your work in human rights and education for women and children is an inspiration," Kimmel said as he reached where Malala was sitting.

"As the youngest Nobel Prize winner in history, I was wondering, do you think Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine?" he asked.

“I only talk about peace,” Malala responded. “You know what, that’s why you’re Malala and no one else is,” Kimmel said, before quickly moving on.

Her answer earned praise as many viewers lauded her reaction on social media.

"Imagine getting to speak to Malala and you ask her what she thinks about Harry Styles and Chris Pine beefing... insane," said one Twitter user.

"Ok but did @jimmykimmel seriously just ask @Malala about Harry Styles spitting on Chris Pine? Her answer was so classy and perfect," a third person wrote on Twitter.

