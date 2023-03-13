 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate, William fight over their nick names for each other: ‘It’s not all sweetness’

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

File Footage 

Prince William and Kate Middleton fight over the nicknames they have for each other as their relationship is not “all sweetness,” claimed royal author.

In his book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn said that the Prince and Princess of Wales have “terrible rows” during which they “throw” things at each other.

"Someone at the palace told me about the nicknames they have for each other," the author told Fox News. "But it’s not all sweetness.”

“They have terrible rows where they throw things at each other. Kate might seem to be a very calm person, and William also,” he added. “But it’s not always true.”

“Because the big stress for William and Kate is that they’re constantly surrounded by [palace aides]. It’s like a Jane Austen novel,” the royal author said.

Quinn revealed that a former member of the palace staff told him that Kate calls William "babe," while he calls her "Duchess of Doolittle,” or its shorter version, “DoD,” or "Babykins."

Also, the mother-of-three calls her husband “baldly” as a joke because he fusses over her "endless mane of hair,” one report claimed.

However, when the couple is not on their best terms, then William calls her “darling” with "signs of annoyance,” the author revealed in his book.

But the duo also "cozy up” just as fast. "Kate is very much the calm one. William is the one who’s a bit hotheaded,” the writer explained.

“We see an example of that in Harry’s book… But Kate is very level-headed. She’s the one who will pour oil on troubled waters and go, ‘Let’s not stir things up.’"


More From Entertainment:

Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Malala Yousafzai wins praise for her ‘classy’ response to Jimmy Kimmel at Oscars 2023

Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals

Buckingham Palace building replica Westminster Abbey for Coronation rehearsals
Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement

Fans gush over Christina Hendricks's engagement
'The Last of Us' creators confirm Bella Ramsey for season 2

'The Last of Us' creators confirm Bella Ramsey for season 2
'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' on Netflix: Everything to know

'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo' on Netflix: Everything to know
Prince Harry ‘turning his back on’ King Charles

Prince Harry ‘turning his back on’ King Charles
Here’s the reason why Prince Edward’s children don’t have official titles

Here’s the reason why Prince Edward’s children don’t have official titles
Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell treat fans to 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' at the 2023 Oscars

Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell treat fans to 'Four Weddings And A Funeral' at the 2023 Oscars
Alexei Navalny's wife pays tribute to incarcerated husband at Oscars: 'I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free'

Alexei Navalny's wife pays tribute to incarcerated husband at Oscars: 'I’m dreaming of the day when you will be free'
Riley Keough stuns at Oscars 2023 after party after skipping the ceremony

Riley Keough stuns at Oscars 2023 after party after skipping the ceremony