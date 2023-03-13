 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry reportedly wants ‘nothing to do’ with Prince Andrew

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Prince Andrew reportedly want “nothing to do with each other, at least optics-wise.”

Royal expert and commentator Daniela Elser made these revelations.

She warns, “There is something just a bit strange going on right now in the weird, not-so-wide, world of royaldom. No, I don’t mean anything to do with irate Kings and their petulant sons and TV deals and a bevy of petty whinges about lipgloss and dog bowls and a chronic hug deficit. Oh no.”

According to the NZ Herald, “The Spares want nothing to do with each other, at least optics-wise.”

While Prince Harry hates the idea of being ‘lumped’ together with his uncle accused of engaging with a known pedophile, to the same uncle not wanting to move into a smaller estate than what he was used to .

“But like it or not both blokes are now united by something else, namely some very bad news about wills,” Ms Elser also added before signing off. 

