 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ 2023 tour dates

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ 2023 tour dates
Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ 2023 tour dates

Canadian rapper and singer Drake will be touring again. Champagne Papi has announced a 28-date It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, his first sequence of shows in North America since 2018.

It’s All a Blur Tour will kick off in June and run till September. The ‘Certified Loverboy’ singer shared the announcement video on Instagram.

The tour will launch in New Orleans, Louisiana with a final show in Glendale, Arizona. Drake is expected to visit Nashville, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York, Brooklyn, Montreal, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more.

Drake 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour dates

Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA @State Farm Arena

Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

More From Entertainment:

Mum and Malaysia celebrate Yeoh’s Oscar win

Mum and Malaysia celebrate Yeoh’s Oscar win
K-pop group TXT reveal the song that member Huening Kai can’t perform

K-pop group TXT reveal the song that member Huening Kai can’t perform
Oscars 2023 honour Warner Bros. on 100th birthday

Oscars 2023 honour Warner Bros. on 100th birthday
Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react

Austin Butler, Vanessa Hudgens cross paths at 2023 Oscars red carpet, fans react
Legendary ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs to BTS song

Legendary ice skater Yuzuru Hanyu performs to BTS song
Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback

Kai from K-pop group EXO returns with striking new comeback
Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser

Meryl Streep makes ‘Only Murders in the Building’ debut in season 3 teaser
Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend

Will Smith, wife Jada Pinkett-Smith visit life coach Jay Shetty over Oscars weekend
K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record

K-pop group BTS break their own Guinness World Record
Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?

Meghan Markle to use her famous blog 'The Tig' to sell her opinion?
Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Adele in talks to extend Las Vegas residency for £1million per night

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes

Will Smith made 'Ali' actor Paul Rodriguez life a 'nightmare' with mean jokes