Drake announces ‘It’s All a Blur’ 2023 tour dates

Monday Mar 13, 2023
Canadian rapper and singer Drake will be touring again. Champagne Papi has announced a 28-date It’s All a Blur tour with 21 Savage, his first sequence of shows in North America since 2018.
It’s All a Blur Tour will kick off in June and run till September. The ‘Certified Loverboy’ singer shared the announcement video on Instagram.
The tour will launch in New Orleans, Louisiana with a final show in Glendale, Arizona. Drake is expected to visit Nashville, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York, Brooklyn, Montreal, Inglewood, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more.
Drake 2023 It’s All A Blur Tour dates
Fri Jun 16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Mon Jun 19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Wed Jun 21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sat Jun 24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Wed Jun 28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
Sat Jul 01 – Atlanta, GA @State Farm Arena
Sun Jul 02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Wed Jul 05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Thu Jul 06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sat Jul 08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Tue Jul 11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Wed Jul 12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Fri Jul 14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Mon Jul 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Tue Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Tue Jul 25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Wed Jul 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Fri Jul 28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Mon Jul 31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sat Aug 12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Sun Aug 13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
Fri Aug 18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Mon Aug 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Tue Aug 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Fri Aug 25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Mon Aug 28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Tue Sep 05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena