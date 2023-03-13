K-pop group TXT’s Soobin reveals how he met Bebe Rexha

Fans of the group were shocked when Bebe posted a TikTok revealing she was with Soobin

K-pop band TXT’s Soobin discussed how he finally got to meet his long-term idol American singer Bebe Rexha in a recent live broadcast. Fans of the group were shocked when Bebe posted a TikTok revealing she was with Soobin.

Soobin has mentioned his love for the singer multiple times in the past, and has even said that she’s his dream collaborator. Though they did meet a while back, it was through a video call and not physically.

They planned to meet up in Los Angeles, California but their schedules clashed so Bebe offered up a quick solution. As Soobin explained: “‘If it’s too hard to meet up, you can come to my house.’ She graciously invited me to her house. So I was [thinking] like, ‘Whatever!’ and I said, ‘Of course, I’ll go!’”

The meeting did not last long, but he expressed his gratitude over receiving the opportunity: “Being able to be in contact with her, take pictures, and film TikTok videos with her, even being invited to her house… It was all mind-blowing to me. They were such good memories.”