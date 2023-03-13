 
entertainment
Monday Mar 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 13, 2023

He revealed that they celebrate with an after party after every concert
He revealed that they celebrate with an after party after every concert

One of Blackpink’s back up dancers, Will Han sat down with Heyday to reveal little facts about the Born Pink tour and what the girls are like to work with.

He revealed that they celebrate with an after party after every concert. Despite him being introverted, he said that the members made an active effort to get to know him as a person. “But the Blackpink members approached me first, and told me I did a great job. We had a great talk while eating together.”

He admitted that he didn’t expect to be treated that way: “I was surprised that they were so friendly to me.”

He also revealed that the girls gifted every staff member with an expensive present: “When the concert in Korea was over, Blackpink gave Apple headphones. Yes, they gave each staff member one as a sign of appreciation. They’re so generous.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Harry keep mum on Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles

Meghan Markle, Harry keep mum on Prince Edward and Sophie's new titles
Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits guilt amidst bullying scandal

Director of Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ admits guilt amidst bullying scandal
Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role

Park Sung Hoon from Netflix’s 'The Glory' reveals what’s difficult about his role
Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS

Kevin Woo from U-KISS reveals the first time he met BTS
Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation

Japan’s Crown Prince Fumihito to attend King Charles coronation
‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'

‘The Woman King' director reacts to being called 'the lady director'
'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'

'EEAAO' star Ke Huy Quan owes Oscar win to his mom: 'she sacrificed so much'
2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

2023 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment miss out key names including Anne Heche

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'

'The Banshees of Inisherin' animal trainer argues 'Oscars for donkeys'
'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return

'You' star weighs on Jenna Ortega possible return
Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap

Jennifer Lawrence's 'No Hard Feelings' slam for age gap
'The Bear' to return for a second season in June

'The Bear' to return for a second season in June