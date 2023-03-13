Backup dancer reveals what surprised him when meeting Blackpink

He revealed that they celebrate with an after party after every concert

One of Blackpink’s back up dancers, Will Han sat down with Heyday to reveal little facts about the Born Pink tour and what the girls are like to work with.

He revealed that they celebrate with an after party after every concert. Despite him being introverted, he said that the members made an active effort to get to know him as a person. “But the Blackpink members approached me first, and told me I did a great job. We had a great talk while eating together.”

He admitted that he didn’t expect to be treated that way: “I was surprised that they were so friendly to me.”

He also revealed that the girls gifted every staff member with an expensive present: “When the concert in Korea was over, Blackpink gave Apple headphones. Yes, they gave each staff member one as a sign of appreciation. They’re so generous.”