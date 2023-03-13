King Charles pays special tribute to late Queen in his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch

King Charles III paid a special tribute to late Queen Elizabeth as he delivered his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch from the Great Pulpit at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

Remembering the late Queen at the annual event, King Charles said: "Commonwealth Day was an occasion of particular pride for my beloved Mother, The late Queen — a treasured opportunity to celebrate our Commonwealth family, to whose service she dedicated her long and remarkable life."

The 74-year-old monarch continued: "In succeeding Her Majesty as Head of the Commonwealth, I draw great strength from her example, together with all that I have learnt from the extraordinary people I have met, throughout the Commonwealth, over so many years."



The King added, "The Commonwealth has been a constant in my own life, and yet its diversity continues to amaze and inspire me. Its near-boundless potential as a force for good in the world demands our highest ambition; its sheer scale challenges us to unite and be bold."